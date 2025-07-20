Is Israeli democracy under threat?

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

Is Israeli democracy cracking … or finally correcting course?

Host Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, is joined by Yaakov Ben-Shemesh, a leading constitutional law scholar, to unravel one of the most turbulent weeks in Israel’s political and legal history.

From U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s surreal appearance at the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (Bugs Bunny doll in hand) to failed attempts to fire Gali Baharav-Miara, Israel’s attorney general, to internal chaos within the coalition and a potential conservative revolt in Israel’s Supreme Court, this episode breaks down what it all means for Israeli democracy, sovereignty and the rule of law.

Topics covered include:

Foreign interference in Israeli judicial proceedings.

The dramatic implications of Baharav-Miara’s defiance.

The legal debate over who appoints the director of Shin Bet (the Israel Security Agency).

The ideological battle between judicial activism and democratic governance.

Why the Israeli public trusts each other more than their state institutions.

