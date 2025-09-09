Israel attacks Hamas (and they thought they were safe in Qatar)

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

In one of the most audacious Israeli military operations in years, top Hamas commanders were eliminated in a precision strike deep in the heart of Qatar, 1,800 kilometers from the State of Israel. Host Danny Seaman, former senior official at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, unpacks the dramatic events unfolding in Doha and their implications for the future of the Middle East.

Seaman reveals the confirmed deaths of senior Hamas operatives, including Khalil al-Khayeh, head of Hamas in Gaza, and Zahir Jabarin, commander in Judea and Samaria, who were reportedly meeting to discuss a U.S.-backed hostage deal when Israeli aircraft struck. Also in the meeting were Khaled Mashaal, Musa Abu Marzouk and other notorious Hamas leaders, now presumed dead.

The strike marks a significant escalation in Israel’s strategy to hold Hamas leadership accountable, no matter where they hide.

This episode connects the dots between military strategy, regional politics and the war’s moral clarity, reminding viewers why Israel will no longer accept victimhood in the face of genocidal threats.

