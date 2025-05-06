Israel drafts reserves, announces new strategy in Gaza

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

As Israel faces one of its most pivotal weeks since Oct. 7, “The Meira K Show” dives into the emotional and political upheaval sweeping the country. Host Meira K shares a raw and personal reflection on the redeployment of tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers, many headed for Gaza, and the heartbreak of a nation grappling with sacrifice, shifting war strategy and hostage despair.

From Gaza to Syria, from the Druze community to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Meira unpacks the seismic changes unfolding across Israel’s borders and the broader Middle East. She explores the IDF’s new military doctrine that prioritizes neutralizing threats over traditional deterrence and questions the implications of Netanyahu’s controversial statement deprioritizing the hostages.

This episode covers:

The emotional toll of mass soldier redrafting



Netanyahu’s new war priorities



Shocking hostage video fallout



Syria’s regime collapse and Israel’s tactical response



The rising threat of Qatar, Iran and the Houthis



Israel’s game-changing oil strategy with Saudi Arabia



Economic resilience and the future of Israeli prosperity



Anti-Semitism, celebrity ethics and media responsibility



Key insights from the 2025 JNS Conference

