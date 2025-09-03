Israel eliminates Hamas mouthpiece Abu Obeida. What’s next?

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israel delivers a major blow to Hamas with the elimination of Abu Obeida, Hamas’s masked mouthpiece and chief propagandist. What does his death mean for the war, the region and the battle of narratives?

Find out in this explosive new episode of “The Quad” hosted by Israel innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

Joining the panel is Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad, who offers powerful insights into the shifting mindset among Arab communities in Israel and the growing calls from Gazans themselves to be liberated from Hamas rule. The conversation also tackles the corrosive role of Al Jazeera and Qatari-funded propaganda in shaping global opinion, as well as the urgent need for media accountability.

The discussion delves into the hypocrisy of international institutions such as the United Nations and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), whose double standards and blind spots continue to fuel misinformation and obstruct peace. From the use of children as human shields in schools to the moral corruption of terrorist regimes, the hosts don’t shy away from hard truths. They also spotlight the rise of extremism in Western capitals, questioning whether mass immigration without cultural integration is putting democratic values at risk.

Finally, they discuss whether targeted strikes on terrorist leaders, including the Houthis, can alter the strategic equation and how media bias continues to endanger Israel’s legitimacy on the world stage.

As always, the show wraps with the team’s picks for “hero” and “scumbag” of the week, plus a sweet (and slightly spicy) side note involving … baklava.

