JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
videoJNS TV

Israel hitting them where it hurts! What’s next?

Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev

“Israel Undiplomatic” with Ruthie Blum and Mark Regev, Ep. 13

Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

In a public address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran’s “axis of evil” that Jerusalem will settle the score with anyone who threatens its existence. This came after the Israeli Air Force killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s No. 2 man, who ordered Saturday’s deadly rocket fire on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel that killed 12 children, as well as the alleged assassination by the Israel Defense Forces of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, both on July 30.

Now, the Jewish state anxiously awaits the response by Iran’s terrorist proxies across the Middle East. Will Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa come under fire from all directions? How will the recent escalation affect the ongoing hostage talks with Hamas?

All this and more on “Israel Undiplomatic!”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates