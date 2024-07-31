Israel hitting them where it hurts! What’s next?

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

In a public address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran’s “axis of evil” that Jerusalem will settle the score with anyone who threatens its existence. This came after the Israeli Air Force killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s No. 2 man, who ordered Saturday’s deadly rocket fire on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel that killed 12 children, as well as the alleged assassination by the Israel Defense Forces of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, both on July 30.

Now, the Jewish state anxiously awaits the response by Iran’s terrorist proxies across the Middle East. Will Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa come under fire from all directions? How will the recent escalation affect the ongoing hostage talks with Hamas?

All this and more on “Israel Undiplomatic!”

ADVERTISEMENT