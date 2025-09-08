Israel launches full offensive in Gaza City as Trump issues hostage ultimatum

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Israel is quickly approaching the point of no return in its war against Hamas.

Broadcast from the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman joins JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten to break down the IDF’s full-scale incursion into Gaza City, the nerve center of Hamas operations. As multi-story buildings used by terrorists are demolished, Traiman and Hasten explore what this means for dismantling Hamas’s tunnel network and military infrastructure once and for all.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas: Release all Israeli hostages or face dire consequences.

This episode also covers the escalating hostage crisis; the latest proposal for annexation in Judea and Samaria; dissecting mainstream media distortions and the political narrative surrounding Prime Minister Netanyahu; and the controversial involvement of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and far-left negotiator Gershon Baskin.

Finally, you don’t want to miss the hosts’ reaction to former Fox News host and current political commentator Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory claims, including his dismissal of Judea and Samaria as “mythical,” and his platforming of a former U.S. State Department staffer attacking pro-Israel officials.

