Hackers threaten to publish Israeli leaders’ medical data

(August 17, 2023 / JNS)

The group that claimed responsibility for the data breach at the Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in central Israel earlier this month has issued an ultimatum to the facility, threatening to reveal sensitive medical files, including those of the prime minister, lawmakers and senior rabbis, if its demands are not met.

The hackers are demanding tens of millions of shekels, according to Israel Hayom. The group claims to have obtained access to hundreds of thousands of files, including psychiatric evaluations.

Netanyahu underwent prostate-related treatment at the facility in 2015, although it is unclear if his file was among those exposed.

The full extent of the breach is still being investigated, according to a statement from the hospital.

“Over the past week, the cyber experts from the Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate and the hospital have been investigating the attack, and this includes an evaluation as to the scope of the breach and its implications,” it said.

“There have been no negotiations of any kind with the hackers, and as we have said right after the attack happened, this incident is financially motivated. We will provide more details as we get them,” the statement concluded.

However, Israeli authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility that the breach was cyberterrorism, according to Israel Hayom.

The Health Ministry has denied reports that an urgent meeting was called to discuss the potential ramifications of a potential release of sensitive data by the hackers, Israel Hayom reported, while the National Cyber Directorate refused to comment on the matter.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.