update deskIsrael News

Hundreds of IDF vets to become Holocaust educators abroad

The former soldiers will be tasked with bringing the stories of Holocaust survivors and Righteous Among the Nations.

Yori Yalon
Holocaust education in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces teaches memory through the generations. Credit: IDF.
Holocaust education in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces teaches memory through the generations. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(August 23, 2023 / JNS)

Hundreds of former IDF soldiers will soon become Holocaust educators as part of a World Zionist Organization program meant to keep the memory alive and spread awareness of antisemitism.

The future educators, volunteers of the Heroes for Life non-profit, will travel in delegations to over a dozen destinations to share the stories of Holocaust survivors and Righteous Among the Nations.

They will be trained by the Zikaron BaSalon (literally, “memory in the living room”) initiative, which specializes in Holocaust commemoration and encourages survivors to share their stories with small groups.

Several delegations are expected to set off in the coming weeks, with more to come throughout the year, including to Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica, India, Vietnam and Nepal.

“I am thrilled to take part in such a special project,” said one of the volunteers, who will be traveling to Brazil. “These stories are shocking and timeless and it’s important for them to be heard around the world.”

Sarit Handknopf, executive director of the WZO’s Department for Israel and Holocaust Commemoration Worldwide, said the cooperation was doubly special as “the IDF is one of the main symbols of our victory over the Nazi oppressor.”

“Our moral duty to the heroic Holocaust survivors who are dwindling is to preserve the memory of their heroism,” she said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

