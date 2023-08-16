JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsIsrael News

Netanyahu, Gallant ‘fully back’ IDF, chief of staff

The prime minister and the defense minister defended IDF leaders, who have come under criticism for the way they have handled anti-reform reservists' refusals to serve.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a security assessment at Camp Dayan, north of Tel Aviv, after a barrage of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Next to him are Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, May 2, 2023. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a security assessment at Camp Dayan, north of Tel Aviv, after a barrage of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Next to him are Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, May 2, 2023. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Edit
(August 16, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing their “full backing” for the chief of staff and officers of the IDF “in order to ensure the security of the state and its citizens.”

“The prime minister and the defense minister reject any attack on senior security establishment officials and fully back the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, who are working day and night for the security of Israel,” the statement said.

Their remarks come in the wake of criticism of the army over its perceived weak response to the phenomenon of reservists threatening not to report for duty in protest against the government’s judicial reform plan.

Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem (Likud) told Army Radio on Tuesday, “There is a rebellion within the IDF. In every regular army, rebels are treated the way rebels should be treated.”

Gallant quickly came to the IDF’s defense: “I’m turning to the elected officials: If you can’t contain yourselves, attack me, the Defense Minister. I am in charge of the chief-of-staff and the commander of the Air Force. Take the IDF out of the political discussion, it is the defensive tool that grants life to the people of Israel.”

The prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, also criticized the IDF on Monday, sharing a Facebook post stating that IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi “will be remembered as the most failed and destructive chief of staff in the history of the IDF” for his failure to crack down on the phenomenon of refusal to serve.

The post was quickly deleted.

In a separate statement Tuesday night, Gallant dismissed claims the air force might not be prepared for battle due to pilots refusing to serve.

“The air force is a key component in our ability to defend ourselves and attack our enemies,” he said. “The members are a strategic asset of the State of Israel. I am convinced that the air force will carry out every mission—in routine and emergency situations,” added the minister.

Senior IDF officers on Wednesday briefed lawmakers on the readiness of the military.

In a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the officers discussed “preparations for future effects of the public controversy on the military’s competence and readiness,” a Knesset spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the matter of dealing with those who fail to show up for duty was brought up. The phenomenon is being handled and the steps to prevent its spread were presented,” added the statement.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates