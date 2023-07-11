JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Contact lost with 200 Israelis after India floods

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the country's north.

Monsoon clouds in Madhya Pradesh state, India. Credit: Rajarshi MITRA via Wikimedia Commons.
Monsoon clouds in Madhya Pradesh state, India. Credit: Rajarshi MITRA via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(July 11, 2023 / JNS)

About 200 Israeli travelers in northern India cannot be reached due to a lack of cellphone connections and downed power lines following stormy weather and flooding, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said Tuesday.

The Israeli embassy in New Delhi is trying to connect with the travelers and make sure that they are safe.

At least 49 people have died in India since the weekend as flash floods and landslides washed away bridges and vehicles, blocked roads and destroyed buildings following days of intense monsoon rains. 

In May, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen made an official visit to India, where he engaged in talks on strengthening relations between the two countries.

Cohen attended the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India-Israel Business Forum in Delhi, saying that he would raise the issue of a free trade agreement during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Israel’s top diplomat was also present for the signing of three memorandums of understanding between Jerusalem and New Delhi and met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. 

Israel and India are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations. Cohen’s trip followed recent visits by Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates