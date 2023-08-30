JNS
This New Year - Support JNS
Make our headlines count.
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Four IDF soldiers wounded in terror attack near Joseph’s Tomb

Terrorists set off an IED as the Israeli forces, who were securing civilian access to the site, passed by • MK Zvi Sukkot: "Terror will not win, in the merit of Joseph the righteous."

Four Israeli soldiers were wounded by a roadside bomb in Shechem, Aug. 30, 2023. Source: Twitter/X.
Four Israeli soldiers were wounded by a roadside bomb in Shechem, Aug. 30, 2023. Source: Twitter/X.
Edit
(August 30, 2023 / JNS)

Four Israeli soldiers, including an officer, were wounded on Wednesday night during an operation to secure entry for civilians to the Joseph’s Tomb compound in Shechem (Nablus).

An improvised explosive device was set off as the soldiers passed by. Thirty-nine people were injured in related clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The wounded troops were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. The officer and two of the soldiers were lightly wounded, while the fourth was in moderate condition, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Worshippers’ access to the tomb complex remains open in spite of the attack, according to the IDF.

The Nablus Battalion, part of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We are praying from the depths of our hearts for the safety of the soldiers who secured this entrance,” said Knesset member Zvi Sukkot, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Terror will not win, in the merit of Joseph the righteous,” he added.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

Israel and the Jewish World Need You Now

JNS is combating the barrage of disinformation with factual reporting. We need your help to turn the tide and get the truth out about the Jewish people and Israel. Please consider supporting this important work with a contribution for the High Holidays.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates