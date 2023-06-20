Ben-Gurion Airport expected to break records this summer

(June 20, 2023 / JNS)

Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport is preparing for record traffic this summer.

Israel’s Transportation and Road Safety Ministry reported that it expects more than 5.5 million passengers will pass through Israel in July-August 2023. Israel’s Airports Authority is preparing for the busiest summer season in Israel, which is expected to exceed the records recorded in 2019, before the global corona crisis.

In July, 2.7 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport on international flights, an increase of 4% over the 2019 record, while in August, the expected figure is 2.8 million.

The steps taken by the IAA in preparation for the summer include massive hiring and strengthening of all phases of passenger service—from the security check to boarding the plane—placing dedicated baggage handlers for spot handling of malfunctions and the full presence of managers in the field.

In addition, a “family patrol” will operate in the passenger halls and airport authority teams will facilitate the security check for families with children. Families with children will be able to send one representative to the check-in desks while the family can wait in one of the cafes throughout the terminal.

Passengers with hand luggage only who have pre-registered for the flight (online check-in) with companies that allow this will have a fast check-in route.

For passenger service, advanced self-service stations have been installed, which allow the self-issuance of the destination tag for the suitcase (“Bag Tag”) and the quick sending of the suitcase directly into the plane, without the need to wait and register at the counter.