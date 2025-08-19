Israel on edge: Hostage talks, nationwide strike and Netanyahu’s red line

( Aug. 19, 2025 / JNS )

This episode of “Jerusalem Minute,” hosted by JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman, along with Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, breaks down Israel’s most critical developments as the war against Hamas nears a turning point. From high-stakes negotiations to street-level protests, the two explore the mounting pressures facing Israel at home and abroad.

Hamas has been hinting this week at compromise while Egypt pushes a sweeping ceasefire plan, and international rumors swirl about resettling Gazans abroad. Inside Israel, a nationwide strike threatens to paralyze the country, as protests over the hostage crisis ignite deep political divisions. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubles down on his demand for a comprehensive hostage release and Hamas surrender.

The hosts take viewers inside the heart of these challenges, examining whether Israel is headed for a breakthrough deal or a prolonged crisis. They unpack the role of protest movements, addressing accusations that the demonstrations are empowering Hamas rather than advancing national unity. They also expose how Hamas is disguising its operatives as journalists and aid workers to manipulate global media coverage, as well as fuel international condemnation of Israel.

Beyond Gaza, the discussion expands to the growing threat of the Houthis in Yemen, who continue launching ballistic missiles at Israel, and the Israeli military’s escalating response. Traiman and Hasten also analyze the approval of new housing projects in the E1 corridor near Jerusalem, explaining why this long-delayed move has triggered international debate.

Finally, the episode delves into Netanyahu’s controversial remarks about a vision of “Greater Israel,” how the Arab world and global community are responding, and what this means for Israel’s future.

