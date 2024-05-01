JNS Press+
Israel opening its universities to besieged US Jewish students

"Now that American students are under siege, this is the right policy at the right time to give Jewish students a safe space," says Inbal Ratz-Gilmore of the Kohelet Policy Forum.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

Israel has launched a program to facilitate the educational transfer of Jewish students from American universities under siege by pro-Hamas agitators.

The Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry has issued the call to Israeli universities to absorb as many Jewish-American college students as possible, with the assistance of a data-driven program developed by Inbal Ratz-Gilmore and professor Yuval Sinai of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a Jerusalem-based think tank that promotes free-market policies.

“When we developed this program, it was to help Jewish-American students strengthen the connection to Israel and to overcome bureaucracy.  Now that American students are under siege, this is the right policy at the right time to give Jewish students a safe space,” said Gilmore.

Jewish college students in the United States are facing a relentless wave of antisemitic hatred from anti-Israel mobs, with the weeks-long encampments increasingly turning disruptive and violent as administrations start to crack down on them.

This violent trend has been demonstrated in recent days at New York’s Columbia University, where the police were brought in to break up the pro-Hamas protests on Tuesday night.

Clashes broke out at the University of California, Los Angeles on Tuesday night after the administration declared the encampment “unlawful,” with local media reporting on the notable absence of police forces on the scene to restore order amid unverified reports of injuries.

