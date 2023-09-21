JNS
Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Palestinian terrorist fires at Israeli forces during Gaza border riots

Tensions with the Gaza Strip have exploded over the past two weeks amid a renewal of violent demonstrations along the border.

Terrorists affiliated with the Hamas-led Joint Operations Room attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, Sept. 20, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(September 21, 2023 / JNS)

A Palestinian terrorist was shot and wounded at the Gaza border fence on Thursday after opening fire on Israeli security forces amid violent riots, the Israel Police confirmed in a statement.

A video of the incident, shared by the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit, showed the Gazan shooting at Israeli security personnel with a handgun. “Undercover officers from the southern Border Police fired at the terrorist and hit him. There were no casualties to our forces,” stated the police.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by the Hamas terrorist organization, said the Palestinian gunman was seriously wounded.

Tensions with the Gaza Strip have exploded over the past two weeks amid a renewal of violent demonstrations along the border, and as the heads of Palestinian terrorist groups called for a new intifada against the Jewish state.

A Palestinian terrorist is neutralized after opening fire on Israeli forces operating on the Gaza border, Sept. 21, 2023. Credit: Israel Police.

Hundreds of Palestinians have participated in the riots, hurling bombs and grenades at the security barrier, prompting Israeli forces to respond with riot dispersal methods and in some cases live fire.

Six Palestinians were killed on Sept. 14 when a homemade explosive device they had been attempting to place on the security fence detonated prematurely.

Hamas “sends civilians to the border to create friction with the IDF, so that there are wounded and dead and the press will talk about it,” Lt. Col. (Res.) Jonathan Conricus, the former international spokesperson for Israel’s military, told i24News on Thursday.

“Last week, we saw Palestinians killed by an explosive that they attempted to launch at the IDF, and now we see the use of firearms to kill Israeli soldiers,” said Conricus.

I think it is excellent that we use these images so that the world understands what we are talking about and that the international media does not get carried away by Hamas’s propaganda,” he added.

