JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Terrorist arrested, explosives seized after attack on IDF post

Palestinian gunman critically wounded in clashes with Israeli troops near Joseph's Tomb • Israeli forces destroy explosive lab and warehouse in Balata camp.

IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria. Credit: IDF
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria. Credit: IDF
Edit
(August 16, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces have arrested one member of the terror cell responsible for a drive-by shooting at a military post near Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria on Wednesday night.

The vehicle used in the attack was also seized, along with the M-16 rifle used in the attack, improvised explosives, a grenade, military equipment and over 10 shell casings, the military said. A search was launched for additional suspects, who fled the scene.

The IDF statement said that soldiers had opened fire on the cell, but provided no information on their condition.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

The weapons seized after an attack on an IDF military post near Shechem (Nablus) on Aug. 15, 2023. Credit: IDF.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, Palestinian sources reported that eight people were wounded, one seriously, by IDF fire during clashes that erupted when Israeli forces protecting a group of Jewish worshippers visiting Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem were attacked by local Palestinians with live fire and explosives.

The IDF confirmed that the seriously wounded person was shot during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces..

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 85 people suffered from exposure to tear gas.

Hours later, IDF and Border Police forces led by the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit destroyed an explosives laboratory and warehouse in Shechem’s Balata camp.

The lab and warehouse contained 15 “ready-to-use explosive devices,” the IDF said in a statement.

On the way into the camp, Israeli forces detonated an explosive device placed on the access road, and during the operation Palestinian gunmen fired on the troops and hurled explosive devices and rocks at the soldiers, who returned fire.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

In overnight counterterror operations across Judea and Samaria, Israeli forces arrested a total of 10 wanted suspects and confiscated ammunition, weapon parts and two airsoft pistols.

A shot was fired at IDF soldiers in the village of Jabariat and stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown in Qalqilya at the forces who responded with crowd dispersal measures. Minor damage was caused to military vehicles.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates