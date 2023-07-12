Six Palestinian terrorists charged for series of attacks

(July 12, 2023 / JNS)

Six Palestinians have been charged in connection with a string of shootings over the past few months in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced Wednesday.

The terrorists all hailed from the Palestinian-controlled village of al-Mughayyir, and their attacks mostly centered around the Jewish community of Shilo, according to the agency.

The attacks caused no injuries, said the Shin Bet.

Members of the cell procured firearms from a dealer near Jenin and had contact with “terror elements” in the Gaza Strip in a bid to seek funding, according to the security agency.

The Shin Bet said the terrorists posted evidence of their attacks to social media, including footage, and referred to themselves as the “Martyr Raed Naasan Group,” named after a Palestinian rioter killed by IDF troops in al-Mughayyir in 2022.

On Monday, an Israeli was stabbed after a group of civilians entered the Palestinian-controlled village of Deir Qaddis in Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The victim sustained light injuries and was evacuated to the hospital.

The attack came after Israeli forces thwarted a Palestinian terrorist attack near Neve Tzuf (aka Halamish) in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was stopped for driving suspiciously close to a checkpoint on Route 450. As troops approached the vehicle, the assailant exited and lobbed a grenade at them, and then opened fire using a homemade machine gun.

The forces shot and neutralized the terrorist, with paramedics later declaring him dead.

There were no other injuries reported.

Also Monday, the Hamas-linked Al-Ayyash Battalion said it fired two rockets from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked, located in northern Samaria.

The IDF subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the town.

Last week, the IDF launched a major counterterror operation in Jenin, including the entry into the Samaria city of significant ground forces.

The operation was widely anticipated as Palestinian attacks mounted in northern Samaria. Since the beginning of 2023, terrorists have killed 25 people in Israel.