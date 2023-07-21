JNS
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Israeli wounded by IED in Judea

The victim was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.

Israeli security personnel near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, Jan. 31, 2021. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
(July 21, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli was moderately wounded on Friday when an improvised explosive device detonated near the Palestinian-controlled village of Beit Ummar, located near Hebron in Judea.

According to reports, the victim is an IDF soldier who sustained shrapnel wounds to his foot and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The attack comes after an Israeli man was stabbed and seriously injured in Jerusalem’s southern Gilo neighborhood on Thursday evening. The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said its personnel treated a man in his 30s following a “violent incident” on Hamargalit Street.

The Hebrew-language Walla news site cited eyewitnesses as saying it was a brawl between Arabs and Jews.

On Wednesday night, clashes erupted in Shechem (Nablus) after Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists attacked Jewish worshippers and their military escort at Joseph’s Tomb.

In addition to being fired upon, Israeli forces were attacked with explosives and stones. The soldiers responded with live fire and riot dispersal measures, and several hits were identified, the army said.

On Monday, Palestinian terrorists threw rocks at vehicles in northern Samaria, wounding at least four Israeli civilians, including a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

A day earlier, an Israeli man was shot and seriously wounded, and his two daughters lightly injured, in a Palestinian drive-by-shooting near the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion.

According to data from Rescuers Without Borders, in the first six months of 2023, there were 3,640 acts of terrorism throughout Israel, including 2,118 cases of rock-throwing, 799 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 18 attempted stabbings and six car-rammings.

The number of shootings has already surpassed last year’s total, with 101 instances of gunfire directed at Israelis reported. The figures do not include the hundreds of attacks on security personnel during counterterrorism operations in Palestinian villages.

Palestinian terrorists have killed 28 people and wounded more than 360 others since January, the organization said.

