update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Terrorists fire on IDF post; no injuries reported

Palestinians also opened fire on a vehicle close to the Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli forces during a counterterror operation in Judea and Samaria. Credit: IDF
Edit
(September 26, 2023 / JNS)

Palestinian terrorists on Tuesday fired on an Israel Defense Forces post near the village of Shuweika in Samaria, prompting soldiers to return fire.

No troops were injured in the attack, and security forces launched a search for the shooters, the military said.

During a preliminary search, shell casings were located close to the Palestinian Authority-controlled village, which has become part of the city of Tulkarm.

Also Tuesday, Palestinian terrorists in a car opened fire on another vehicle close to the Hamra Junction, east of Shechem (Nablus) in the Jordan Valley.

Nobody was injured in the attack, and Israeli forces opened an investigation to apprehend the terrorists.

Last month, an Israeli woman in her 30s was lightly wounded in the face by flying shards of glass when a terrorist fired on her car from a passing vehicle in the same vicinity on Route 57. The woman’s husband and two children, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, suffered no injuries.

In April, Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina were killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack on the same road, also close to Hamra Junction.

During operations overnight Monday, Israeli forces detained four Palestinians in the village of Silwad, near Ramallah, on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity. Another wanted Palestinian was arrested in Deir Sammit, near Hebron, in possession of a handgun and ammunition.

