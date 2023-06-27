Herzog demands ‘vigorous’ fight against terror in call with Abbas

(June 27, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to wish him a happy Eid al-Adha on the eve of the Muslim holiday.

“The president of the country wished him, his family, his people and all the peoples of the region a happy holiday,” according to an official readout of the phone conversation.

Herzog “emphasized the importance of the decisive and vigorous fight against terrorism, incitement and hatred, and emphasized the terrible price and pain that terrorism exacts from the bereaved families and from Israeli society as a whole.

“The president insisted on the need to act strongly to thwart terrorism, which harms people, families and communities as well as the chance of good neighborliness in the region and the Middle East. The president also emphasized that he strongly condemns the harm to innocent Palestinians by extremists that has been carried out in recent days,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke by telephone with Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the General Palestinian Authority’s Authority of Civil Affairs.

The two men discussed recent terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria and the need to restore calm and stability for both Jewish and Palestinian residents there, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

“Minister Gallant stressed that Israel’s security forces will operate against terrorism wherever this may be required, and conveyed a message to the Palestinian Authority regarding the need for immediate and decisive action against terrorism.

“Minister Gallant also noted that the defense establishment views the recent violence against Palestinian civilians with great concern and emphasized that the State of Israel will take action to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Gallant also congratulated al-Sheikh upon the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the holiday runs from Tuesday evening until Saturday.