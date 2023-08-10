IDF kills Al-Aqsa Brigades commander who shot at them near Nablus

(August 10, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces shot and killed a commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades who fired on them during operational activities overnight near Shechem (Nablus), Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The reports said that the terrorist was Amir Khalifa, 27, from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a generic term for armed terror squads active in Judea and Samaria.

דיווחים פלסטינים: במהלך פעילות כוחות הביטחון הלילה בכפר זוואתא שבאזור שכם, התפתחו הפרת סדר וחילופי אש – שבהם חוסל אמיר ח'ליפה, מפקד גדודי אל-אקצא במחנה הפליטים אל-עין pic.twitter.com/w98YqJJ0dV — ספיר ליפקין | Sapir Lipkin | سابير ليبكين (@sapirlipkin) August 10, 2023

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said that Khalifa was killed in the village of Zawata northwest of Nablus while Channel 12 said that he was killed in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp north of the city.

Palestinian sources cited Khalifa’s brother as saying he had been wanted for the past two years.

The IDF said in a statement only that Israeli forces had returned fire after being shot at during an operation in Shechem, and that “hits were identified.”

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג״ב עצרו הלילה שלושה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון.



במהלך פעילות יזומה של לוחמי צה"ל בעיר שכם, חשוד פתח בירי לעבר הכוח שהגיב בירי לעברו, זוהו פגיעות.



הלוחמים עצרו מבוקש בכפר ברוקין ושני מבוקשים בכפר בית רימא >> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 10, 2023

Israeli forces arrested three terror suspects during overnight operations throughout Judea and Samaria, according to the military.

Terrorists stoned soldiers in Beit Rima, Dura al-Qar’ and Beit Awa.

The IDF also reported that in the early hours of Thursday, shots were fired from Palestinian territory towards the Jewish village of Bat Hefer. No damage or casualties were reported.

Jericho terrorist arrested

Also on Thursday, police revealed that special forces arrested a 21-year-old Jericho resident last week who was suspected of planning a terrorist attack.

Documentation of the arrest last week in Jericho of a terrorist suspected of planning to carry out an attack. Credit: Israel Police.

The Israel Police’s Unit 33, an elite intelligence-oriented undercover unit, detained the suspect with the cooperation of the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). He was arrested at his home along with other suspects, according to police.

The suspect and the other gunmen at his home opened fire on the troops. No casualties were reported.

לוחמי יחידה 33 (הגדעונים) בלהב 433, בשיתוף שירות הביטחון הכללי וצה"ל, סיכלו בשבוע שעבר פיגוע ועצרו ביריחו חשוד בן 21 שעל פי החשד התכוון לבצע פיגוע בישראל. הלוחמים עצרו את המבוקש בביתו, יחד עם חשודים נוספים. במהלך הפעילות בוצע ירי לעבר הלוחמים, אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/sxRc75Gyof — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) August 10, 2023

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and our advertising partners

ADVERTISEMENT