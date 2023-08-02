One wounded in Jordan Valley terror shooting

(August 2, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces launched a large-scale search in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday following a terror attack at the Hamra Junction east of Shechem (Nablus).

A woman in her 30s was lightly wounded in the face by flying shards of glass when a terrorist fired on her car from a passing vehicle on Highway 57.

The woman’s husband and two children, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, suffered no injuries.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw the vehicle with gunshot marks. Inside the car were four passengers: A man, a woman and two children, aged 9 and 6,” said MDA senior medic Yonatan Shenbai.

“Miraculously, only one passenger was hurt. We gave her medical treatment in the field and evacuated her to the hospital,” he added.

In April, Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina were killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack on the same road, also close to Hamra Junction.

ראשוני: התקבל דיווח על פיגוע ירי סמוך לצומת חמרה בחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים, כוחות צה"ל סורקים במרחב אחר חשודים, פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday, six Israelis were wounded in a terrorist shooting in Ma’ale Adumim, 4.3 miles east of Jerusalem in Judea.

The terrorist, a 20-year-old Palestinian from Al-Eizariya (also known as Bethany), opened fire with a handgun outside the main shopping mall in the city.

An off-duty Border Police officer shot and killed the terrorist, who was also found to have been armed with a knife and carrying a backpack with additional ammunition.

“We unequivocally condemn today’s terrorist attack in Ma’ale Adumim that resulted in injuries to at least five individuals. We are deeply concerned by the rising levels of violence in the West Bank in recent months and condemn all acts of violence,” the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said in a post to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.