JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

IDF: Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon targeted Israeli patrol

An Israeli military investigation has concluded that two anti-tank missiles fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon in July were launched by a Palestinian group, not Hezbollah.

IDF Artillery Corps personnel near the border with Lebanon, July 6, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
IDF Artillery Corps personnel near the border with Lebanon, July 6, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Edit
(August 9, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli military investigation into two anti-tank missiles that detonated near Ghajar on the Lebanon border last month has determined that their target was an Israeli military patrol.

According to Kan News, which reported the finding on Tuesday, the attack was carried out by a Palestinian organization in Lebanon, not Hezbollah.

IDF soldiers arrived near the border town of Ghajar on July 6 after reports of an explosion in the area. The military, which originally believed the cause was mortar fire, responded by shelling the area from which the attack had originated.

However, after studying fragments of the projectiles, some of which were in Israeli and some in Lebanese territory, the IDF determined that they were from two guided anti-tank missiles. An IDF mounted patrol, comprising some 10 soldiers in three vehicles, was the target of the attack, according to Kan.

Had the missiles hit the patrol, the incident would likely have triggered a serious escalation, according to the report. Tensions at the border have been high in recent months following an ongoing series of Hezbollah provocations.

During a visit to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah not to test the Jewish state.

Gallant toured the Mount Dov region with IDF Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and other senior officers, where he was updated on “defensive efforts being made along the border and the progress of the construction of the barrier,” according to a statement from his office.

In a Hebrew-language video statement, Gallant issued a stark warning to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, telling him “not to make a mistake.”

“If … an escalation or conflict develops here, we will send Lebanon back to the Stone Age,” said Gallant. “We will not hesitate to use all our power and erode every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if we have to,” he added.

“Make no mistake: We don’t want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty,” he said.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world. Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

STAY CONNECTED TO ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH WORLD

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

REGISTER NOW

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates