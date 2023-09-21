JNS
Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Light-rail security guard wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victim, a male in his 20s, to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

Israeli police at the scene of a stabbing t the Givat Hamivtar light rail station in northern Jerusalem, Sept. 21, 2023. Photo by TPS.
Edit
(September 21, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli security guard was lightly wounded on Thursday night in a stabbing attack at the Givat Hamivtar light-rail station in northern Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victim, a male in his 20s, before evacuating him to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in the capital.

The terrorist was “neutralized” on the spot, according to authorities.

“The victim was fully conscious at the light-rail station. We were told that he was attacked by the terrorist and lightly hurt in his hand,” said MDA first responder Chaim Blech.

“As he fought with the terrorist, a nearby police officer assisted him and neutralized the assailant,” he added.

Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack in northern Jerusalem, Sept. 21, 2023. Video by TPS.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli security guard was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

MDA emergency medical personnel treated the victim, a male in his 30s, for injuries to his lower body before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces arrested the terrorist, a 38-year-old Arab from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab. Investigators found a boxcutter covered with the suspect’s blood inside his vehicle, and after an initial probe concluded he was likely suicidal.

Also on Thursday, a Palestinian resident of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was arrested in Tel Aviv in possession of two knives, in the second such incident in as many days.

