Israel Police arrest three in assault on Arab MK’s car

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Police have arrested three residents of the central city of Ness Ziona on suspicion of attacking the vehicle of Ayman Odeh, leader of the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta’al Party, during a Saturday evening protest.

The three were detained “on suspicion of involvement in an unusual and serious incident, in which they allegedly blocked an MK’s car, insulted him and even smashed the windshield,” said police.

The statement noted that additional suspects could be arrested later as police were still examining the evidence, including footage of the attack.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, Odeh had come to the city to speak at a small protest against the war in Gaza.

The Knesset lawmaker reportedly had to flee the scene after dozens of Israeli right-wing activists gathered in the area, trying to tear down the loudspeakers and preventing him from addressing the crowd.

The counter-protesters were said to have shouted “terrorist” at Odeh, with Israel’s Kan News channel reporting that chants of “death to Arabs” were also heard.

A proposal to impeach Ayman Odeh failed to pass last week, with only 73 out of the required 90 lawmakers backing the motion.

The impeachment request was submitted after Odeh made a statement that appeared to draw a parallel between the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

The January remarks, which implied that Israelis and Palestinians both suffer under a “yoke of oppression,” sparked outrage among the coalition, which accused him of legitimizing Arab terror attacks.