Israel strikes Houthis, blocks PA at UN and faces internal turmoil

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

In this episode of “Jerusalem Minute,” JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman joins JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten to deliver in-depth analysis on the most pressing developments in Israel and the region.

The program opens with Israel’s targeted airstrike in Yemen that eliminated the Houthis’ so-called prime minister and several high-ranking ministers. The discussion covers the broader implications of this escalation and whether Israel should prepare for a coordinated retaliatory strike from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

The episode also examines the decision by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block visas for senior officials representing the Palestinian Authority who are scheduled to attend the U.N. General Assembly this month. The conversation explores the legal framework behind the move, the U.S. stance on Palestinian statehood and the broader diplomatic fallout related to this potential development.

Attention then shifts to a recent White House meeting on post-war Gaza governance, featuring former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, former senior advisor to U.S. President Trump, as well as his son-in-law. The hosts question the implications of international involvement and raise concerns over potential statehood initiatives.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.