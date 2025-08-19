Israel to open embassy in Zambia

( Aug. 19, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was set to travel to Africa on Tuesday to inaugurate Israel’s new embassy in Zambia.

During his visit, Sa’ar is scheduled to meet with Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Parliament Speaker Nelly Mutti.

Israel and Zambia are also expected to unveil a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral relations during the visit.

The embassy inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Israel maintained an embassy in Zambia in the 1960s and 1970s, which was closed as part of a wider reduction of Israel’s diplomatic missions in Africa.

“The reopening of the embassy after decades marks an important step in deepening bilateral ties with Zambia and forms part of a broader initiative to expand and strengthen relations with African nations,” said Sa’ar’s office.

Zambia has maintained an embassy in Israel since 2015.

On his way to Lusaka, Sa’ar will stop in Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timotheos, marking their fourth meeting since Sa’ar took office.

Last week, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited Nigeria for talks on strengthening bilateral relations. The three-day trip marked the latest effort in a growing tug-of-war between supporters and opponents of the Jewish state in Africa.

African countries led by South Africa have emerged as outspoken critics of Israel, while others maintain strong ties rooted in shared strategic interests and faith.

Haskel also visited South Sudan, in the first official Israeli delegation to the country.