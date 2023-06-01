jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Netanyahu talks embassy move with Paraguayan president-elect

Santiago Peña has vowed to return his nation's embassy to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-President of Paraguay Horacio Cartes at the opening ceremony for the South American nation's embassy in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-President of Paraguay Horacio Cartes at the opening ceremony for the South American nation's embassy in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Edit
(May 31, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday night with Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Peña and congratulated him on his election victory.

The two men expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, noting that this would promote economic growth and prosperity for both countries.

Netanyahu also commended Peña’s stated intent to return the Paraguayan embassy to Jerusalem immediately following his inauguration in August.

In May 2018, Paraguay announced that it would follow then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, becoming the third country to do so after Guatemala and the United States.

Then-President Horacio Cartes attended the embassy opening. Netanyahu at the time called the decision a “bold stance in international affairs.”

However, Cartes’s successor, Mario Abdo Benítez, reversed course after reviewing the decision.

In response, Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to close Israel’s embassy in the South American nation.

Ties began to thaw, however, a year later when Asunción designated Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist groups.

Peña, a member of the ruling conservative Colorado Party, secured nearly 44% of the vote in the April 30 election, beating out center-left challenger Efraín Alegre and avoiding a runoff.

The Colorado Party has dominated the political scene in the landlocked nation for more than 70 years.

Netanyahu and Peña agreed to meet soon.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates