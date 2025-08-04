Israeli activists, joined by MK, block aid heading for Gaza

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Activists and friends of Hamas hostage Rom Braslavski, joined by Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer, blocked humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to local media reports.

The protest, which took place at Israel’s Allenby Crossing with Jordan, was organized by the Tzav 9 movement—an activist group that opposes the transfer of goods to the Hamas-ruled enclave, the Ynet news outlet reported.

Activists reportedly slashed the tires of two trucks transporting aid from Jordan to Gaza, forcing the vehicles to turn back.

Elkana Federman, who served as chief of security for the Supernova music festival during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, told Ynet that he decided to block the aid trucks after Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a propaganda video last week showing Braslavski in an extremely emaciated state.

“He is starving in captivity while they are delivering food to the enemy,” Federman said of Braslavski, who was kidnapped while securing the Nova festival. “We cannot allow this to happen—we are fighting it.”

Kroizer said during the protest: “This aid ends up in Hamas’s hands, serving as a lifeline for a terrorist group that murdered and massacred our people.

“Meanwhile, we see our captives held in inhumane conditions, in severe physical and mental states. We will continue to stand guard until they all return home, and until this aid no longer reaches Hamas,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused Palestinian terrorist organizations of starving the hostages held in Gaza Strip 668 days “like the Nazis starved the Jews.”

The premier spoke after Hamas released a propaganda video showing Evyatar David in an extremely emaciated state, held in a Gaza tunnel, while Palestinian Islamic Jihad did the same for Braslavski.

The Israeli military late last month announced a series of humanitarian steps aimed at refuting the false claims that Jerusalem was deliberately starving Palestinian residents of the coastal enclave, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas.