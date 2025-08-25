Israeli forces apprehend Palestinian terrorist in Tel Aviv

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli security forces on Sunday night arrested at least one suspected Palestinian terrorist on the Tel Aviv promenade, local media reported.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Israel Police and an Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) rapid intervention team, had planned an attack, but was unarmed when he was captured, according to Ynet.

Several additional individuals were reportedly apprehended in the terrorist’s vicinity, but are only being suspected of illegally entering Israel, and not of terrorist activity, the Hebrew outlet said.

The Israel Police confirmed that two illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv. The suspects, who were transferred into Shin Bet custody, hailed from the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem), according to Kan News. They were reportedly apprehended following an hours-long manhunt.

In June, the Israel Police arrested two Palestinians who crossed into Tel Aviv from Samaria with IDF uniforms, following a report they were carrying “suspicious luggage” at a light rail station in the city.

Police forces and bomb disposal units were called to examine the bags and did not find weapons or hazardous materials, police stated, adding that officers did find “clothing items” suspected to have been issued by the IDF, “specifically a pair of pants and a jacket.”

The two suspects, a 44-year-old resident of Nablus (Shechem) and a 59-year-old resident of Beita al-Tahta, were taken into custody for further questioning by Israel’s security agencies, according to the statement.

Following a deadly shooting by two Palestinians at a Tel Aviv-Jaffa light rail station in October, the defense establishment warned that there are some 40,000 people illegally inside the pre-1967 borders, claiming that the attack could be only the beginning unless the issue was addressed.