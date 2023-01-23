Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians during counter-terrorism operations overnight Sunday across Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

In Jenin, Palestinians opened fire on troops and threw explosive devices at them. Several individuals were detained, and weapons, including submachine guns, were confiscated.

Operations also took place in Nablus as well as the villages of al-Mu’ayir, Jaba’, Nur a-Shams, Adna, Horsa and Dura, among others.

Earlier Sunday, two Palestinians were arrested in possession of knives near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on suspicion of planning to carry out a terrorist attack.

It came as shots were fired towards the city of Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron in Judea.

Over the weekend, the Israel Police opened an investigation into an incident in which a young girl was lightly injured by shards of glass when her window was pierced by a bullet fired from a neighboring Palestinian village.

The girl, 7, was at home in the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem when a bullet struck a window in her apartment and then narrowly missed her head. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

״שובר גלים״ לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 14 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון. הכוחות פעלו הלילה במספר מוקדים באוגדת יהודה ושומרון, בין היתר בכפרים אל מועייר וג'בע>> pic.twitter.com/4FQUMdPZcq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 23, 2023

הכוחות פעלו הלילה בעיר ג'נין בחטיבת מנשה למעצר מבוקש החשוד במעורבות בפעילות טרור ולהחרמת נשק מסוג קרלו ותחמושת. במהלך הפעילות ירו חמושים והשליכו מטענים לעבר הכוחות שעצרו חשוד אשר השליך מטענים לעברם. בחיפוש באופנוע ששימש אותו נמצאו מספר מטענים שזוכו במקום>> pic.twitter.com/N0SR27xYQf — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 23, 2023

Israelis in Judea and Samaria have called on the government to crack down on Palestinian terrorism after a family home in Shaked, in northwestern Samaria, was struck by gunfire.