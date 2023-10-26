JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israeli hospitals go underground amid Gaza war

“As of Saturday, we began preparations to move all the inpatients of the medical center to protected hospitalization and treatment spaces," said Galilee Medical Center deputy director Dr. Zvi Sheleg.

Roy Fridlender
Workers at the Western Galliee Medical Center in Nahariya prepare a protected underground area to receive patients, on Oct. 24, 2023. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.
Workers at the Western Galliee Medical Center in Nahariya prepare a protected underground area to receive patients, on Oct. 24, 2023. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.
Edit
(October 26, 2023 / JNS)

With a ground war in Gaza and escalation of rocket fire imminent, Israeli hospitals are going underground.

The Galilee Medical Center in the northern city of Nahariya has moved its 700 beds below ground and has a series of tunnels for ambulances to safely deliver patients.

The hospital is located just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Lebanese border.

“As of Saturday, we began preparations to move all the inpatients of the medical center to protected hospitalization and treatment spaces,” said the hospital’s deputy director, Dr. Zvi Sheleg.

“The critical sites themselves, the ER, the shock [trauma] rooms, the operating rooms are all protected every day so that it’s the same space. All the underground hospital sites are connected by tunnels through which the wounded, teams and more can be transported,” he said.

He added that 30% of the beds have been placed on standby and are being made ready to receive patients.

Since Oct. 7, terror groups in Lebanon have been firing anti-tank rockets at Israeli military positions and communities near the border, including Nahariya.

“So far, we have received over 200 wounded from the battles near the Lebanese border, some of them soldiers, some of them civilians,” Sheleg noted.

When possible, patients will be transferred to hospitals in central Israel “so we can maintain our level of alertness,” he stressed.

“Our preparedness should be such that we can respond to a significant flare-up on the northern border and treat patients here in the protected and underground spaces under a prolonged missile attack,” Sheleg explained.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group is believed to have 100,000-150,000 missiles.

Following the Second Lebanon War of 2006, Haifa’s Rambam Hospital designed a three-level, 1,500-vehicle underground parking lot that can be converted into a 2,000-bed hospital within 72 hours.

Rambam staff has already completed the conversion at the request of Israel’s Home Front Command. During the coronavirus pandemic, one floor was used as a COVID ward. The floor can function independently with electricity, water and oxygen supply.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of information with factual reporting. We depend on your support

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates