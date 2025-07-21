Israeli journalist tears apart viral ‘New York Times’ story

Israel is fighting not just against Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran, but against an entrenched media machine and deep state actors manipulating global perception.
Podcast host Danny Seaman is joined this week by Rachel Berger-Schechter, a sharp-witted attorney and political commentator, for a fearless takedown of the latest “investigation” by The New York Times. Together, they dismantle the false narratives being spread by Western media and the Israeli political opposition.
Key revelations include leaked Hamas documents found in Gaza’s terror tunnels, showing how Yahya Sinwar orchestrated the massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to prevent his own ousting and how Hamas deliberately uses Israeli media to destabilize the country from within.
She also shares shocking details of selective prosecution by Israel’s legal establishment, media bias and the ideological war threatening the very identity of the Jewish state.
Also covered in this episode:
- How Western media outlets, including The New York Times, serve Hamas’s narrative
- Selective prosecution of pro-Israel whistleblowers vs. impunity for anti-government leaks
- Deep-state influence, judicial manipulation and media monopolies in Israel
- The urgent need for Israel to embrace its Jewish identity in a global war of civilizations
- What’s really at stake: national unity, victory over terror and the soul of the Jewish state