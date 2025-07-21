Israeli journalist tears apart viral ‘New York Times’ story

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

Israel is fighting not just against Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran, but against an entrenched media machine and deep state actors manipulating global perception.

Podcast host Danny Seaman is joined this week by Rachel Berger-Schechter, a sharp-witted attorney and political commentator, for a fearless takedown of the latest “investigation” by The New York Times. Together, they dismantle the false narratives being spread by Western media and the Israeli political opposition.

Key revelations include leaked Hamas documents found in Gaza’s terror tunnels, showing how Yahya Sinwar orchestrated the massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to prevent his own ousting and how Hamas deliberately uses Israeli media to destabilize the country from within.

She also shares shocking details of selective prosecution by Israel’s legal establishment, media bias and the ideological war threatening the very identity of the Jewish state.

Also covered in this episode:

How Western media outlets, including The New York Times, serve Hamas’s narrative

Selective prosecution of pro-Israel whistleblowers vs. impunity for anti-government leaks

Deep-state influence, judicial manipulation and media monopolies in Israel

The urgent need for Israel to embrace its Jewish identity in a global war of civilizations

What’s really at stake: national unity, victory over terror and the soul of the Jewish state

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.