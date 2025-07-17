Israeli journalist’s brutally honest message to Israel’s Supreme Court

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Is Israel’s judicial system endangering its national security?

Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, sits down with veteran investigative journalist Akiva Bigman to expose how unchecked judicial power has reshaped, and even weakened, Israel’s ability to defend itself.

Bigman, editor-in-chief of Mida and former chief investigative reporter at Channel 14, walks us through decades of legal overreach from the Rabin era to the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. Together, they explore how the Israeli Supreme Court has intervened in counterterror policy, dictated military engagement rules and restricted the Israel Defense Forces ability to defend the border against Hamas.

Key topics discussed:

The 2018 Gaza border protests and how Supreme Court pressure altered IDF rules of engagement

The collapse of Israel’s “defensive perimeter” and its connection to the Oct. 7

Historical precedents, including the “neighbor procedure,” targeted killings and the siege of the Church of the Nativity

The role of foreign-funded NGOs in influencing Israeli court cases

The growing consensus that security issues should be off-limits to judicial activism

