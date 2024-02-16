Israeli ministries warn against entry of animals from adjoining territories

(February 16, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s ministries of agriculture and health have asked the public to refrain from bringing dogs and cats from the Palestinian Authority, Gaza and Lebanon into the territory of Israel, warning that doing so may lead to the spread of diseases including rabies, echinococcosis, leishmaniasis, scabies and more.

Anyone scratched or bitten by a suspicious cat or dog should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and contact the nearest medical facility without delay, according to the Health Ministry.

The Agriculture Ministry called on the public to visit kennels, local authorities and animal welfare associations should they wish to adopt dogs or cats.

The ministries emphasized that animals should be adopted only from regulated associations, and only after they have undergone a comprehensive medical examination and been treated and vaccinated against diseases.

It is estimated that as many as 5,000 dogs have crossed into Israel from Gaza since the start of the Iron Swords War.