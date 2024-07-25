JNS Press+
Jerusalem warns Paris of Iran-backed plan to strike Israeli Olympians

Iranian operatives and other terror groups plan to target members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists, said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Paris Olympics 2024. Credit: International Olympic Committee.
(July 25, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a message to French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Thursday, one day before the launch of the Olympic Games in Paris, warning of an Iranian threat to Israeli athletes.

“We have intelligence indicating that Iranian operatives and other terrorist groups are planning to target members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists,” said Katz, according to Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan News.

Katz thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and the French foreign minister for the unprecedented security preparations that have been put in place for the games, which officially begin on Friday.

He also commended French efforts to confront inciting elements attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Israel’s participation at the Olympics.

“I deeply appreciate your and President Macron’s unequivocal condemnation of the recent inflammatory rhetoric against Israeli athletes in Paris,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for being offered the opportunity to host a memorial ceremony for the 11 athletes and coaches murdered during the 1972 Munich Olympics, to be held at the Foreign Ministry in Paris.

Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, told Kan Reshet Bet last week that the “Olympics are taking place in a threatening climate.”

“We are at war and facing an enemy supported by Iran. But the French give us full security and treat us in the best way possible,” he said.

Referring to remarks by left-wing French Parliament member Thomas Portes of the France Unbowed Party, who called at a demonstration last weekend for French people to mobilize against the Israeli athletes, Zarka said lawsuits had been filed against the MP. He added that “the French government made it clear unequivocally that all Israeli athletes are welcome and safe in France.”

