Netanyahu lands in New York ahead of Biden meeting at UNGA

(September 19, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara landed in New York early Tuesday morning to participate in this week’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

They were greeted on the tarmac by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog and Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan.

Video credit: Roi Avraham (GPO) / Sound credit: Yehezkel Kandil (GPO)

Later on Tuesday, Netanyahu is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly debate on Wednesday, before addressing the opening session of the 78th General Assembly on Friday.

The premier began his first trip to the U.S. since being voted back into office on Nov. 1, 2022, with a visit to California on Monday, where he met with X (formerly Twitter) owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the electric vehicle company’s plant in Fremont. They held a private meeting before participating in a live discussion on the future of artificial intelligence.

The Netanyahus also rode in a not-yet-released Tesla Cybertruck during their tour of the plant.

Netanyahu will remain in New York over Shabbat, flying back shortly before the start of Yom Kippur on the evening of Sept. 24.