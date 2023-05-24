jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Hamas recruited Israeli to bomb Hadera bus

Muhammad Nadir Mahajna from Umm al-Fahm planned to attack the No. 921 line.

Palestinians wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Palestinians wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Edit
(May 24, 2023 / JNS)

Hamas recruited an Arab citizen of Israel to carry out a bombing in the coastal plain city of Hadera, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Umm al-Fahm resident Muhammad Nadir Mahajna, was arrested a few weeks ago in a joint operation of the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Coastal District and Gideonim undercover unit forces.

According to the Shin Bet, Mahanja was recruited a few months ago by the “military” wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. It directed him to carry out an attack with an explosive device on the No. 921 bus line in Hadera.

He was under “financial and mental pressures” that drew him closer to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, to which Hamas is affiliated, and he decided to carry out a terrorist attack, the agency said.

Mahanja was arrested in possession of media used to communicate with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Shin Bet said. He collected information about possible locations to carry out an attack, including taking pictures of trash bins in the parking lot of the municipal soccer stadium in Afula in the Jezreel Valley.

On May 9, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Mahanja.

“The investigation of the affair once again reveals the efforts of Hamas to promote terrorist activity in Israel while trying to publicly distance its involvement and at the same time pretending that it wants to promote the moves towards a settlement in the Gaza Strip. This, while cynically exploiting the population of Israeli citizens and recruiting them for terrorist activity,” the Shin Bet said.

“Responsibility for such activities rests with the leadership of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, headed by Yahya Sinwar. The Shin Bet together with the Israel Police will continue to work to thwart terrorist activity on the part of the terrorist organizations and use all the means at their disposal to protect the security of the State of Israel and its citizens and to bring to justice all the parties involved.”

In January, two Israeli citizens from Mu’awiya, near Umm al-Fahm, were arrested after being recruited by Hamas to carry out bombings inside Israel. 

On May 18, Israeli security personnel arrested a Hamas terrorist who was planning to carry out a shooting attack in Jerusalem. In April, it was revealed that police thwarted a Hamas Temple Mount shooting plot.

Be a part of our community

JNS is your ideological home. Situated at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, we provide readers with the critical context they need on issues facing Israel and their Jewish world.

You can help support our efforts — and enjoy an ad-free experience, as well as premium content and other community benefits.

Join our community and help us continue to keep you engaged and informed.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates