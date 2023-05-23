jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

IDF razes home of terrorist behind deadly Tel Aviv shooting 

Mutaz al-Khawajain shot Or Eshkar, 32, and two others during the March 9 attack. Eshkar died of his wounds 10 days later.

Israeli forces demolish the home in Ni'lin in Judea of Palestinian terrorist Mutaz al-Khawajain, who perpetrated a deadly attack in Tel Aviv, May 22, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Israeli forces demolish the home in Ni'lin in Judea of Palestinian terrorist Mutaz al-Khawajain, who perpetrated a deadly attack in Tel Aviv, May 22, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(May 23, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces demolished overnight Monday the home in Ni’lin of the terrorist who killed one Israeli and wounded two others in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

On March 9, Mutaz al-Khawajain, a Hamas member, shot Rotem Mansano, 34, Michael Osdon, 36, and Or Eshkar, 32, who died of his wounds 10 days later.

“We hoped and prayed. Unfortunately, Or Eshkar, who was wounded in the attack in Tel Aviv, died,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time.

“The heart breaks. I send condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be for a blessing,” he added.

During the demolition, Palestinians began rioting, burning tires and throwing stones and an explosive device at Israeli forces, who responded with crowd control measures and low-caliber fire.

No Israelis were wounded in the exchange.

Be a part of our community

JNS is your ideological home. Situated at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, we provide readers with the critical context they need on issues facing Israel and their Jewish world.

You can help support our efforts — and enjoy an ad-free experience, as well as premium content and other community benefits.

Join our community and help us continue to keep you engaged and informed.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates