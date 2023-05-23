IDF razes home of terrorist behind deadly Tel Aviv shooting 

(May 23, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli forces demolished overnight Monday the home in Ni’lin of the terrorist who killed one Israeli and wounded two others in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

On March 9, Mutaz al-Khawajain, a Hamas member, shot Rotem Mansano, 34, Michael Osdon, 36, and Or Eshkar, 32, who died of his wounds 10 days later.

“We hoped and prayed. Unfortunately, Or Eshkar, who was wounded in the attack in Tel Aviv, died,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time.

“The heart breaks. I send condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be for a blessing,” he added.

קיווינו והתפללנו. לצערנו, אור אשכר שנפצע בפיגוע בתל אביב, נפטר היום מפצעיו. הלב נשבר. אני שולח את תנחומיי למשפחתו ולחבריו. יהי זכרו ברוך. pic.twitter.com/df6pSPjOLV — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 20, 2023

During the demolition, Palestinians began rioting, burning tires and throwing stones and an explosive device at Israeli forces, who responded with crowd control measures and low-caliber fire.

No Israelis were wounded in the exchange.

במהלך הפעילות התפתחו הפרות סדר אלימות במהלכן חשודים הבעירו צמיגים, יידו אבנים, השליכו מטען וירו זיקוקים לעבר הכוחות. הכוח הגיב באמצעים לפיזור הפגנות ובירי רוגר, זוהו פגיעות.



אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/gqEeI9MENp — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 23, 2023