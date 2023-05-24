jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

Israel concerned Iran to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade

Several weeks ago, Tehran made a sudden jump to 84% purity level, only to later claim it made a mistake.

Ariel Kahana, Lilach Shoval
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Feb. 6, 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Feb. 6, 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 24, 2023 / Israel Hayom)

Israel estimated this week that Iran might begin enriching uranium to 84% purity level, which is just shy of bomb-grade. 

Several weeks ago, Tehran made a sudden jump to 84%, only to later claim it made a mistake and return to the original 63% purity level. 

Out of fear that this might happen again, Israel’s top political and security brass—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other high-ranking military officials—held several meetings this week to discuss the implications of the development and warned Tehran against the move. 

The officials made it clear that Israel was prepared to use military force if it believes the circumstances warrant it. 

Speaking to Al Jazeera, an unnamed Iranian official responded to the Israeli threat, saying that any attack on the regime’s nuclear facilities would be tantamount “to declaring a widespread war for which Israel will bear responsibility.” 

He also accused Israel of trying to project strength while going through an internal crisis, perhaps alluding to the judicial reform that has become a source of contention in Israeli society. 

He said that Israel’s alleged increased strikes in Syria prove that the country is “the basis of insecurity and stability in the region. The world must understand that there will be no red lines in our response against Israel. Israel’s words are official terrorism, which is met with international silence.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Be a part of our community

JNS is your ideological home. Situated at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, we provide readers with the critical context they need on issues facing Israel and their Jewish world.

You can help support our efforts — and enjoy an ad-free experience, as well as premium content and other community benefits.

Join our community and help us continue to keep you engaged and informed.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates