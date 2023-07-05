JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

250 million shekels for improvements to Jewish Quarter

Myriad improvements are slated for the neighborhood in Jerusalem 's Old City.

Construction work at the Tiferet Yisrael Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, Dec. 9, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Construction work at the Tiferet Yisrael Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, Dec. 9, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Edit
(July 5, 2023 / JNS)

Israel’s Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition signed an agreement with the Society for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City to invest a quarter of a billion shekels ($68 million) over the next five years.

This is the most money budgeted for the neighborhood to date.

The funds will be channeled to the development of sites and infrastructure in the quarter and to holding tours, events and shows for the visiting public.

Among the goals of the program: the restoration and reconstruction of the Tifaret Israel Synagogue; construction of the “Wall Elevator,” which will bridge the height difference between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall and make the 142 steps accessible to the masses of visitors; physical and experiential accessibility of the Herodian Quarter and the accessibility of the ancient Broad Wall (late eighth century BCE) to the visiting public; the development of the archaeological garden and the Davidson Center; strengthening and developing the Cardo complex, improving development aspects, restoring infrastructure and holding events in the Horva Synagogue complex; and holding events and shows and improving the appearance of other sites in the Jewish Quarter for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The ministry’s director general Assaf Yazdi said, “I am excited to take a part of history and develop the most important area for the Jewish people.”

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates