250 million shekels for improvements to Jewish Quarter

(July 5, 2023 / JNS)

Israel’s Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition signed an agreement with the Society for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City to invest a quarter of a billion shekels ($68 million) over the next five years.

This is the most money budgeted for the neighborhood to date.

The funds will be channeled to the development of sites and infrastructure in the quarter and to holding tours, events and shows for the visiting public.

Among the goals of the program: the restoration and reconstruction of the Tifaret Israel Synagogue; construction of the “Wall Elevator,” which will bridge the height difference between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall and make the 142 steps accessible to the masses of visitors; physical and experiential accessibility of the Herodian Quarter and the accessibility of the ancient Broad Wall (late eighth century BCE) to the visiting public; the development of the archaeological garden and the Davidson Center; strengthening and developing the Cardo complex, improving development aspects, restoring infrastructure and holding events in the Horva Synagogue complex; and holding events and shows and improving the appearance of other sites in the Jewish Quarter for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The ministry’s director general Assaf Yazdi said, “I am excited to take a part of history and develop the most important area for the Jewish people.”