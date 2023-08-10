Chen Amir’s killer entered Israel through hole in security fence

(August 10, 2023 / JNS)

The Palestinian terrorist who shot and killed Chen Amir in the heart of Tel Aviv last weekend entered Israel through a hole in the Judea and Samaria security fence, Kan News reported on Thursday.

Saturday’s incident began when two municipal patrol officers attempted to question a suspicious individual at the corner of Montefiore and Allenby streets. He ignored their overtures, drew a handgun and opened fire at them, hitting Amir.

The second guard then chased after the terrorist, shooting and killing him.

The assailant was identified as Kamel Abu Bakr, 22, from Rummanah, near Jenin in northern Samaria. He was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and had been hiding in the Jenin refugee camp for the past six months.

A preliminary investigation found that Abu Bakr infiltrated Israeli territory hours before the attack through a breach in the seam line fence near Rummanah, according to the report.

Authorities are still probing how the terrorist got to Tel Aviv, and are exploring the possibility that he hitchhiked.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has arrested several Palestinians in connection with the deadly attack, who remain in custody.

On Sunday, Amir’s widow eulogized him as “the most amazing person in the world, an amazing husband and a wonderful father” to three daughters.

“I always knew he’d be the first to [engage a terrorist],” Vered Amir told journalists outside the family home in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. “In all the previous terrorist attacks, he was always the first to run and search and help. He has a closet full of certificates of appreciation. He saved lives, he saved people.”

Adia, Amir’s sister, said, “He was a hero, ready to sacrifice his life to protect his fellow officers and every person on the street, without making any distinction between one person and another.

“We know that Chen took the bullets, that he and the patrolman took action. Both of them noticed something was off and they approached. He was very seriously injured and there wasn’t much to do. The injury was fatal,” added Adia.

Amir’s organs will save and improve the lives of some 50 people, medical officials at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer) in Ramat Gan said on Sunday.