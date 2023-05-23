jns
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Terrorists open fire on Israeli car in Samaria; Mother, four daughters unhurt

In response, the IDF is said to be preparing an operation in the nearby Arab village of Jamma’in.

Evidence of the two bullets that hit a car in Samaria with a mother and her four children inside. Credit: Samaria Regional Council
(May 23, 2023 / JNS)

Palestinian gunmen opened fire on an Israeli woman and her four daughters driving near Tapuach Junction in Samaria on Monday night. 

Two bullets hit the vehicle, but none of the occupants were injured.

In video footage taken inside the car during the incident, multiple shots can be heard, with the mother shouting in Hebrew “get down, get down! Girls, are you okay?”

The Israel Defense Forces was reportedly preparing on Monday morning to launch an operation in response to the shooting in the nearby Arab village of Jamma’in.

“Again and again and again we encounter an ever-growing wave of terrorism led by the Palestinian Authority, led by the terrorist in a suit Abu Mazen [P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas],” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, according to Israeli media reports.

“Unfortunately, the national government has not changed the [record] and it could cost a lot—a lot—of blood,” he added.

“I demand from the prime minister, the minister of defense and all the ministers of the government to launch a determined military operation against the murderous Palestinian Authority and to close the checkpoints already,” he continued. 

“You will not stand by your neighbor’s blood. The residents of Samaria cannot be turned into ducks [in a shooting gallery]. We demand security. We demand that the government come to its senses.”

On Sunday evening, an Israeli soldier was moderately injured after being struck by a car in the village of Huwara, located near Nablus in Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a search for the terrorist, who fled the scene.

