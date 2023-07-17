JNS
update deskIsrael-Palestinian Conflict

Palestinian stone-throwers injure four Israelis in Samaria

At least three cars were targeted in the incident, which took place near Ma'ale Shomron.

At least four Israelis were wounded when Palestinian terrorists threw rocks at vehicles in northern Samaria, July 17, 2023. Credit: United Hatzalah.
(July 17, 2023 / JNS)

At least four Israeli civilians, including a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy, were lightly wounded on Monday afternoon when Palestinian terrorists threw rocks at vehicles in northern Samaria.

At least three cars were targeted in the attack, which took place on Route 55 near Ma’ale Shomron, medical officials said.

“Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment and referred a 34-year-old woman in mild condition to Meir Medical Center [in Kfar Saba],” the emergency medical organization stated, noting that an additional victim, identified as a 43-year-old male, was treated on the spot.

Local authorities added that a number of cars suffered “extensive” damage in the stoning attack.

The latest attack comes amid an uptick in Arab terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria. On Sunday, an Israeli man was shot and seriously wounded, and his two daughters lightly injured, in a Palestinian drive-by shooting near the Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the terrorist opened fire from a passing vehicle at the victims’ car on a highway about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Jerusalem.

Following an hours-long manhunt, security forces apprehended the suspected shooter in nearby Bethlehem, where he had barricaded himself inside a mosque.

Topics

