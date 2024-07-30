JNS Press+
update deskSchools & Higher Education

Judge orders UCLA to work with Jewish students to create plan for countering campus hate

“It’s disgusting that a prestigious American university would aid and abet antisemitic agitators,” said Mark Rienzi, president of Becket and an attorney for the students.

A pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel student tent encampment, looking towards Powell Library from Royce Hall, at the University of California, Los Angeles, April 30, 2024. Credit: Lurking and Leering Lisa via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

A lawsuit intended to push the University of California, Los Angeles to protect Jewish students has resulted in instructions from a federal judge for parties to work to develop a plan for how the school responds to anti-Israel encampment protests and other antisemitic threats.

Brought by students, Frankel v. Regents of the University of California noted that the college had aided protesters by providing metal barriers and turning away Jewish students rather than providing them safe passage to get to classes and other areas on campus.

“UCLA tried to force me to choose between being a student or being a Jew,” said Yitzchok Frankel, a UCLA law student, according to Becket Law Media. “I appreciate the chance to have my day in court, and I look forward to being able to return to campus safely next month.”

“It’s disgusting that a prestigious American university would aid and abet antisemitic agitators who harass and segregate Jewish students,” said Mark Rienzi, president of Becket and an attorney for the students. “UCLA’s behavior needs to change, and we look forward to working out an appropriate plan that protects Jewish students on campus.” 

