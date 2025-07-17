Legislators introduce bill supporting joint US-Israel medical research

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Reps. Randy Weber (R-Texas) and Chris Pappas (R-N.H.) introduced legislation on Wednesday aimed at strengthening U.S.-Israel collaboration in health innovation.

The United States-Israel Bilateral Innovation for Research and Development in Health Act of 2025, H.R.4473, directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to establish a BIRD health program in collaboration with Israel.

“The United States and Israel share one of the strongest, most enduring alliances in the world, and it makes sense to join forces in advancing life-saving health technologies that benefit both our nations,” Weber said.

H.R. 4473 aims to strengthen manufacturing partnerships, enhancing U.S.-based production of critical medicines, as well as data-sharing and cybersecurity protocols to safeguard patient privacy and medical infrastructure.

It also supports joint U.S.-Israel research and development in medical devices, digital health, diagnostics, vaccines and biotechnology.

“U.S. and Israeli doctors, scientists, and researchers are leading the world in groundbreaking medical advancements, including regenerative medicine, disease prevention and cancer research,” Pappas said.

“The health technology and innovation program created through this bipartisan legislation will strengthen the bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Israel to address emerging health issues, develop innovative solutions and save lives,” he said.

This BIRD health program is modeled after existing collaborations between the two countries in energy, cyber and homeland security.