March of the Living honors Holocaust victims in Lodz

( Aug. 31, 2025 / JNS )

The March of the Living, a global initiative dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and combating hatred, held “a powerful March of Remembrance” on Aug. 29, 2025, in Lodz, Poland, it said in a press release.

The event commemorated the liquidation of the ghetto 81 years ago. The mayor of Lodz, community members, dignitaries and Holocaust survivor Leon Weintraub marched together “to honor the victims of the Łódź Ghetto and to promote a future free from racism, antisemitism and hatred,” it said.

The march began at the historic Jewish Cemetery and concluded at Radegast Station, retracing the final, tragic path of the last transport of Jews from the Lodz Ghetto to Auschwitz-Birkenau 81 years earlier. The Lodz Ghetto was one of the largest ghettos established by Nazi Germany, where more than 20% of residents perished from starvation and disease, even before deportations to extermination camps began.

Weintraub was born in 1926 in Lodz, the youngest of five children. At 13, he and his family were forced into the Lodz Ghetto. In Aug. 1944, they were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he narrowly avoided the gas chambers. He was later sent to Groß-Rosen (Dörnhau), Flossenbürg and Natzweiler-Struthof. Near the end of the war, while being transported again, his train was bombed, allowing him to escape. He managed to reach Donaueschingen, suffering from typhus and weighing only about 35 kg, where French troops liberated him.

After recovering, he studied medicine, earned his doctorate in Warsaw and worked as a gynecologist. Facing antisemitism, he emigrated in 1969 and continued his medical career in Sweden, becoming a dedicated Holocaust educator and witness.

At the march, Weintraub shared his life story and addressed the younger generation. “The memory of the Holocaust guarantees that something like this will never happen again,” he said. “The worst thing is forgetting. We are all born human and I hope that you remain human.”

He emphasized the need for vigilance: “Be sensitive to all manifestations of intolerance. I urge you to be vigilant and watchful.”

Michel Gourary, director of the European March of the Living, said at the ceremony: “We gather here to remember the men, women and children who perished in the Lodz Ghetto. Yet 81 years after the Holocaust, we are witnessing a tsunami of antisemitism.”

Gourary called for the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism to safeguard the dignity and safety of the Jewish people. “The March of the Living is not only about memory; it is about responsibility, vigilance, and the promise of a better future,” he said.

The next March of the Living is scheduled to be held in Lithuania on Sept. 19, 2026, commemorating the Holocaust of Jews in Lithuania, where the Nazis and their local collaborators murdered more than 90% of the Jewish population.