(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

Jews are a convenient target for those crazing over the “mass movement of the day.”

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.