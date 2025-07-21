Mentorship program brings wisdom and empathy to Jewish dating

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

AISH and Partners in Torah have launched Date Smarter, a mentorship-based program designed to bring depth, clarity and renewed emotional connection to the Jewish dating experience.

Through the program, participants are paired with a mentor from a similar Jewish background to help them navigate the dating world with greater insight and resilience.

The program, which begins in mid-July, includes three weekly 30-minute sessions. It culminates in what is expected to be the largest online Jewish speed dating event of the year, taking place on August 12.

Last year’s event drew over 6,500 participants and led to numerous matches, several marriages and over 40% of participants forming connections that lasted beyond a second date.

“After seeing the impact of last year’s speed dating event, we realized that many people needed more than just opportunity; they needed guidance,” said Rabbi Eli Gewirtz, founder and international director of Partners in Torah. “Date Smarter isn’t about matchmaking. It’s about helping singles rediscover who they are, through honest reflection, Jewish values and emotional mentorship, before they even go on the date.”

The program helps participants face the psychological impact of modern dating, including rejection, confusion and the often- disorienting nature of dating apps, by fostering deeper self-understanding and healthier relationship habits.

“The mentor acts as a guide through both Jewish texts and the emotional terrain of modern dating,” said Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of AISH. “In many ways, the process mirrors therapy, offering support, validation, and new perspectives at a time when many singles feel exhausted and alone.”

Designed to be inclusive and approachable, Date Smarter warmly welcomes Jewish singles of all backgrounds, regardless of affiliation or level of observance.

Registration is now open and free for Jewish singles.