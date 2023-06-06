JNS
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskMiddle East

Blinken in Saudi Arabia with Israel normalization on agenda

The Biden administration aims to expand the Abraham Accords, the secretary of state said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the U.N. Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism from Washington, May 7, 2021. Photo by Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the U.N. Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism from Washington, May 7, 2021. Photo by Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
Edit
(June 6, 2023 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with the establishment of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Jerusalem on the agenda.

Speaking at the 2023 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Summit (AIPAC) in Washington on Monday, Blinken said the Biden administration aimed to “achieve significant historic progress to deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords.”

It is in America’s national security interests to promote Saudi-Israeli normalization, he said.

“We believe that we can and indeed we must play an integral role in advancing it. Now, we have no illusions that this can be done quickly or easily.  But we remain committed to working toward this outcome, including on the trip I’m about to take this week to Jeddah and Riyadh for engagements with our Saudi and Gulf counterparts,” Blinken said.

While in the kingdom, the top U.S. diplomat is expected to meet with senior Saudi officials and possibly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). 

His three-day trip to Saudi Arabia comes on the heels of White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit there on May 7. Sullivan said ahead of his trip that the U.S. was prioritizing normalizing relations, also calling it “a declared national security interest.”

Sullivan met with MBS in Jeddah during his visit, telling him that Washington sees an opportunity for an Israeli-Saudi deal by the end of the year.

In late May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with MBS to discuss normalization between the two countries.

Blinken on Wednesday will participate in a U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting and on Thursday he is scheduled to co-host a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.

Be a part of our community

JNS serves as the central hub for a thriving community of readers who appreciate the invaluable context our coverage offers on Israel and their Jewish world.

Please join our community and help support our unique brand of Jewish journalism that makes sense.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates